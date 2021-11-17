UK court sends 9 road-blocking climate protesters to prison

Two protesters from the group were sentenced to three months, while another six were sentenced to four months in prison.

“Anyone who causes misery to motorists may face prison,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a tweet Wednesday. “I'll continue to do all I can to protect road-users and prevent dangerous, disruptive behavior.”

Insulate Britain said it will not stop protesting, and called on the public to join their cause. Emma Smart, one of the nine, said she planned to go on a hunger strike.

In a statement read out by supporters outside the court, the jailed protesters said they were merely demanding the government protect people and the economy.

