UK court: Jehovah's Witnesses not liable for rape by elder

“The primary reason that the rape took place was not because Mark Sewell was abusing his position as an elder, but because he was abusing his position as a close friend of (the victim),” Justice Andrew Burrows wrote.

Four other justices on the Supreme Court agreed unanimously with Burrows in favor of the Watch Tower and Bible Tract Society of Pennsylvania, the New York-based charitable arm of the Witnesses religious activities, and the Barry Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Attorney Thomas Beale, who represented the victim, said the ruling was “devastating for our client, who has shown great bravery and determination.”

While it was loss for his client, Beale said the ruling could be helpful for others because it clarified that an organization could be held responsible for acts by volunteers, which has been the subject of disagreement in the courts.