UK court: Government VIP lane for COVID contracts unlawful

Two groups brought the legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care, alleging its use of the “High Priority Lane,” reserved for referrals from lawmakers and senior officials, gave unfair advantage to some suppliers “because of who they knew, not what they could deliver.”

The contracts included one worth over 340 million pounds ($464 million) to pest control firm PestFix and another worth some 252 million pounds ($344 million) to the hedge fund Ayanda Capital.