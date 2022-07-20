UK Conservatives picking final 2 in race to replace Johnson

Even though Truss has come third in every vote so far, bookmakers say she is favorite to win the contest because she is gaining momentum.

The bitter campaign has exposed deep divisions in the Conservative Party at the end of Johnson’s scandal-tarnished three-year reign. Opponents have branded Sunak a “socialist” for raising taxes in response to the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Sunak has hit back that his rivals are peddling economic “fairy tales.”

The contenders are all trying to distance themselves from Johnson, whose term in office began boldly in 2019 with a vow to “get Brexit done” and a resounding election victory, but is now ending in disgrace.

He clung to office through months of scandals over his finances and his judgment, refusing to resign when he was fined by police over government parties that broke COVID-19 lockdown rules. He finally quit after one scandal too many — appointing a politician accused of sexual misconduct — drove his ministers to resign en masse.

Despite remaining prime minister, he has largely disappeared from the scene, even as Britain faces a summer cost-of-living crisis and labor discontent as inflation hits 9.4%.

Johnson did not attend any government emergency meetings about the heat wave that brought temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) to Britain this week. Last week he took a ride in a Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jet, with “Top Gun”-style footage released by his office, then threw a weekend party at Chequers, the country house that comes with the prime minister’s job.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who represents the opposition Labour Party, accused Johnson of wanting to “become Tom Cruise” and urged him to resign immediately.

“We need a full-time prime minister looking after our country rather than somebody who’s checked out,” Khan said.

Combined Shape Caption Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Liz Truss, leaves after a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein

Combined Shape Caption Conservative party leadership contender Rishi Sunak looks on before the live television debate for the candidates for leadership of the Conservative party, hosted by Channel 4 in London, Friday, July 15, 2022. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP) Credit: Victoria Jones