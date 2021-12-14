UK calls for volunteers to battle wave of omicron infections

The drive comes two days after Johnson set a target of giving booster shots to all adults by the end of this year to stem the tide of omicron. U.K. health authorities say the number of omicron infections is doubling every two to three days, and the variant is now responsible for about 200,000 new cases a day.

“We need tens of thousands of people to help out – everyone from trained vaccinators to stewards,'' Johnson said. “Many thousands have already given their time - but we need you to come forward again, to work alongside our brilliant GPs, doctors, nurses and pharmacists, to deliver jabs and save lives.''