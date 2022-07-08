UK appoints counterterror cop to head troubled London police

The force has been under intense pressure to reform since a serving police officer, Wayne Couzens, was convicted of kidnapping, raping and murdering a stranger, Sarah Everard, while she was walking home at night in London in 2021. The police force’s subsequent handling of vigils and protests against Everard’s slaying also came under heavy criticism.

Earlier this year, an investigation slammed a culture of misogyny, bullying and sexual harassment at one London police station, Charing Cross.

The force has been criticized for the way it handled the case of two Black sisters murdered in a London park in 2020 — their bodies found by a family search party because police weren't looking for them — and for failing to stop serial killer Stephen Port, who drugged and killed four young men he met online.

Rowley’s start date hasn't been announced.