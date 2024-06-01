UK ambassador to Mexico out after video allegedly shows him pointing a rifle near a colleague

LONDON (AP) — The UK’s ambassador to Mexico has left his post after a video was posted on social media that purportedly shows him pointing an assault rifle near a colleague.

The Financial Times reported Friday that Jon Benjamin was traveling in Sinaloa and Durango, two states in northern Mexico where drug cartels have a significant presence, when the incident occurred. The video posted on the social media platform X shows a man who looks like Benjamin seated in the front seat of a vehicle, when he picks up the supposed rifle and points it at the back seat. The five-second clip was posted by an anonymous user along with the message, “In a context of daily killings in Mexico by drug dealers, he dares to joke.”