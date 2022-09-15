Ugandans celebrate the queen's life in church service

Elizabeth is fondly remembered among Ugandans, who recall her attendance in Kampala of the 2007 Commonwealth summit.

“It was a great occasion for Uganda,” Eunice Okullo, a political activist who was among those attending Thursday's memorial service, said of the queen's visit 15 years ago. “She ate Ugandan foods — that's what they told us.”

Others spoke of the queen's ability to connect with the people she had met.

“”Much as we are mourning, we are also celebrating the queen's achievements," said retired prisons commissioner Mary Kaddu. “We are celebrating her life.”

The queen, who died Sept. 8, will get a state funeral Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.