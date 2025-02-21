Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye is charged with treason, which carries the death penalty

Besigye, 68, has been in custody since Nov. 16, when he went missing in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. Days later, he was presented before a military tribunal in Kampala to face charges over threatening national security.

The Supreme Court stopped his military trial last month, saying court-martial panels cannot try civilians. Besigye’s family, supporters and others wanted him freed immediately, but he was kept in a maximum-security prison and later started a hunger strike.

Besigye has looked frail in recent court appearances, leading to concerns that any harm to him in prison could trigger deadly unrest. Many Ugandans are urging authorities to release him on compassionate grounds.

Besigye was remanded until March 7, when he is expected back in court.

Amnesty International also called for Besigye’s release, saying his “abduction clearly violated international human rights law and the process of extradition with its requisite fair trial protections.”

This is the second time Besigye has faced treason charges stemming from allegations he tried to overthrow the government. The first case, brought in 2005, failed to take off. This time, he and others are accused of attending meetings, in European cities and elsewhere, during which Besigye allegedly solicited “military, financial and other logistical support to overturn the government of Uganda as by law established,” according to the charge sheet.

Erias Lukwago, Besigye’s attorney, described the case against Besigye as politically motivated. He told reporters that Besigye is now ending his hunger strike after being charged in a civilian court.

President Yoweri Museveni has said his political rival must answer for “the very serious offenses he is alleged to have been planning.” Museveni rejected calls by some for forgiveness and instead urged “a quick trial so that facts come out.”

Besigye’s case is being watched closely by Ugandans anxious about political maneuvers ahead of presidential elections next year. Although Museveni is expected to seek re-election, some observers believe he may step aside in favor of his son, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, in a bloodless coup. Kainerugaba, Uganda's top military commander, has charged that Besigye plotted to assassinate Museveni.

“But all of you remember. Besigye wanted to kill my father,” Kainerugaba said in a post on the social platform X, asserting that Besigye deserved to be hanged.

Many expect an unpredictable political transition because the 80-year-old Museveni has no obvious successor within the ranks of the ruling National Resistance Movement party.

Besigye, a physician who retired from Uganda’s military at the rank of colonel, is a former president of the Forum for Democratic Change party, for many years Uganda’s most prominent opposition group. He is a fierce critic of Museveni, for whom he once served as a military assistant and personal doctor.

Uganda has never witnessed a peaceful transfer of presidential power since independence from colonial rule six decades ago.

