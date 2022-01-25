Ugandan officials rearrest writer after court gives him bail

The writer’s trouble stemmed from a series of tweets in which he described Museveni as an election thief and first son Kainerugaba as an overweight and “intellectually bankrupt” soldier who hopes to succeed his father as president. The writer has been detained twice before over his work highlighting the failures of Museveni, Uganda’s leader since 1986.

The case has renewed focus on the alleged excesses of the security forces in enforcing Museveni’s authority.

Rukirabashaija's Twitter handle was disabled while he was in custody.

“No one has been able to see him who is looking for him,” Kiiza said. “He is in the hands of the military.”

The police, the prisons service, and the military did not immediately comment on the allegations.

Activists, opposition figures and others in Uganda and internationally had called for Rukirabashaija’s release amid reports he was tortured while in custody.

Natalie E. Brown, the U.S. ambassador to Uganda, said on Twitter she was “deeply concerned” by reports of Rukirabashaija's arrest after a court had ordered his release.

“In democratic societies, rule of law and judicial independence must be respected, especially by security agencies,” she said.

Rukirabashaija, 33, last year was awarded the PEN Pinter Prize for an international writer of courage. English PEN, a human rights organization for writers, has called for his release.