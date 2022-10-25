Uganda: Dorm fire at school for the blind kills 11 girls

A small crowd that included distressed women gathered outside the school's gates.

Police cordoned off the scene, and military officials were seen investigating. Britain's Princess Anne, who is expected in the East African country this week, was scheduled to visit the school on Friday.

Fires at schools have been a cause of concern for education officials in Uganda, where classrooms and dormitories are often crowded, and there’s usually no firefighting equipment in place. Officials have cited poor electrical connections as sparking blazes in some cases.

Kinubi, the Salama School for the Blind administrator, acknowledged a lack of safety equipment.

“I have to admit that we do not have systems like fire extinguishers because we have always been appealing to government to provide us with some of these gadgets, but in vain,” he said.

Two dormitories at a prominent boarding school in Kampala were destroyed in separate incidents in 2020. No one was hurt.

In 2008, 19 elementary school students were killed in a nighttime fire at a boarding school in Kampala.

Muhumuza reported from Kampala, Uganda.

