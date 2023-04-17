Uganda charges second minister in major corruption scandal

The scandal came to light in February after the local New Vision newspaper reported that security officials in eastern Uganda had intercepted government-branded iron sheets being sold by relatives of Kitutu, the minister in charge of Karamoja.

According to the New Vision’s subsequent reporting, thousands of iron sheets have been systematically shared among a range of government officials since June.

In the case of Lugoloobi, the newspaper published a photo of what it said was the minister’s goat shed roofed with government property.

Official corruption is rampant in this East African country, but officials caught in major scandals rarely face criminal charges.

“The charges are highly welcome as we have been having a culture of impunity because (the suspects) have godfathers in the system," said Marlon Agaba, executive director of the pressure group Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda. “We have known government officials to steal billions of shillings, not stealing iron sheets from the poor.”