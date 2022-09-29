UFC mysteriously closes show at Vegas campus to fans, media

The UFC will stage a 13-bout Fight Night card at the Apex Gym on its corporate campus in Las Vegas on Saturday night, but no fans or reporters will be there. The UFC has held regular televised cards at the small gym since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but has typically allowed in groups of fans and media representatives.

Strawweight Mackenzie Dern, who is fighting Yan Xioanan in the main event, said at a media availability Wednesday that Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook cofounder and Meta chief executive officer, has “rented out the whole event." Zuckerberg is a well-known MMA fan who has trained in the sport.