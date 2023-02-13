UEFA blamed for near-disaster at Champions League final

UEFA statements during the chaos and after the game blamed Liverpool fans for arriving at the stadium late and using fake tickets to try to gain entry — wrongly blamed on both counts, the report said.

An apology to Liverpool supporters for "the experiences of many of them" and the unjust blaming of them was made Monday by UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis.

The panel, appointed seven months ago by UEFA, aimed blame Monday at leadership of both the soccer body and its subsidiary UEFA Events, and French public authorities.

“UEFA’s lack of oversight upon delegation of private safety and security matters, deference of all such matters in the public space to policing authorities, and simply not following its own safety, security and service requirements, was a recipe for the failures which occurred,” the report said.

“Senior officials at the top of UEFA allowed this to happen, even though the shortcomings of its model were widely known at senior management level.”

French police were blamed in the report for wrongly assuming that Liverpool fans posed a threat to public order.

The report team was chaired by a former sports minister of Portugal, Tiago Brandão Rodrigues, and included match security experts who formerly worked for UEFA and fan groups.

They criticized French public officials for an ongoing “misconception about what actually happened and a complacency regarding what needs to change.”

“This is particularly acute given the proximity of the (2023) Rugby World Cup and Olympic and Paralympic Games and the importance of the Stade de France to both events,” the report said.

The Champions League final was moved to Paris at three months' notice after UEFA stripped Russia of hosting the game in St. Petersburg because of the military invasion of Ukraine.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports