UConn tops Stanford 63-58, advances to NCAA title game

Cameron Brink's layup with 18.4 seconds left got the Cardinal within 60-58. UConn was able to work seven seconds off the clock before Christyn Williams was fouled with 11 seconds left. The senior guard calmly swished both free throws to restore a two-possession lead.

Ashten Prechtel completely missed a tough contested 3-pointer from the wing with 5.4 seconds left and the Huskies held on for the win.

Haley Jones led the Cardinal (32-4) with 20 points.

This has been the most challenging year of Geno Auriemma’s Hall of Fame coaching career. Eight players had to sit out at least two games this season with injury or illness, including Bueckers who missed nearly three months with a left knee injury suffered in early December.

In the fourth quarter, Bueckers came up grimacing when she went down hard going for a defensive rebound. She left the game for a few minutes, and every time she hit the floor, she seemed to check on her knee.

This was the latest matchup on the biggest stage between Hall of Fame coaches Tara VanDerveer and Auriemma, who are first and second on the all-time wins list in women’s basketball. Their two teams met 27 years ago in Minneapolis to the day in the national semifinals and the Huskies also won that one. They went on to win their first title that year.

The game got off to a slow start as neither team really could find its shooting touch. UConn led 12-9 after one quarter and was up 27-26 at the half. The teams combined to shoot 36% (23 for 64) in the opening 20 minutes. Stanford was able to keep it close by outscoring UConn 20-6 in the paint.

The low-scoring half was reminiscent of the 2010 title game when the teams played in the Alamodome in San Antonio. The Cardinal led that one 20-12 at the half. UConn went on to win that one 53-47 — one of four victories for the Huskies over the Cardinal in the Final Four or championship rounds.

NOSE ISSUES

Lexie Hull had to leave the game a few times in the first half to deal with a bloody nose. She left in the first quarter after getting fouled on a drive. Stanford couldn’t get the blood all cleared up from Hull, so Anna Wilson took the two free throws for her. Hull re-entered the game later on with gauze in her left nostril, but had to leave again just before the half when she stared bleeding again. She played the entire second half without further issues.

HOMECOMING

The game served as a homecoming for Bueckers, who grew up 10 miles from Minneapolis and had many friends and family at the game. She played several times in high school in the state tournament in the Target Center.

HEALING HUSKY

UConn post Dorka Juhasz flew in to join her team two days after she had surgery on her left wrist that she had fractured in the Huskies’ double-OT win over N.C. State in the regional final Monday. Juhasz sat on the bench in sweats, her arm in a sling.

Caption UConn's Paige Bueckers reacts after drawing a charge during the second half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Friday, April 1, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Caption UConn's Evina Westbrook and Aaliyah Edwards react after a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Friday, April 1, 2022, in Minneapolis. UConn won 63-58 to advance to the finals. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay

Caption UConn's Evina Westbrook grabs a ball in front of Stanford's Francesca Belibi during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Friday, April 1, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Stanford's Francesca Belibi tries to shoot past UConn's Olivia Nelson-Ododa during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Friday, April 1, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Stanford's Haley Jones grabs the ball during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Friday, April 1, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Caption Stanford's Lexie Hull tries to get past UConn's Azzi Fudd during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Friday, April 1, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay

Caption UConn head coach Geno Auriemma watches during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Friday, April 1, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Caption Stanford's Lexie Hull and UConn's Paige Bueckers go after a loose ball during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Friday, April 1, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Stanford's Lexie Hull is seen with a nose plug after getting a bloody nose during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Friday, April 1, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Caption UConn's Paige Bueckers favors her leg as she walks off the court during the second half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Friday, April 1, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay

Caption UConn's Paige Bueckers reacts after a college basketball game against Stanford in the semifinal round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Friday, April 1, 2022, in Minneapolis. UConn won 63-58 to advance to the finals. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay