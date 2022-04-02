UConn-South Carolina title tilt packs plenty of star power

After missing a close-range putback at the buzzer in a one-point loss to Stanford in the Final Four last season, Boston bounced right back this year.

UConn (30-5) took care of the defending champion Cardinal, outlasting Stanford 63-58 in the second game. Bueckers had 14 points, five assists and two steals in her hometown to help get Auriemma back to the title game for the first time since 2016.

“Points are hard to come by in this tournament, and today was certainly no different,” Auriemma said. “We’re going to have to win some other way.”

Bueckers and her teammates huddled at midcourt in celebration once the buzzer sounded, most of them holding up index fingers as they shouted, “One more!” at each other in anticipation of the next — and last game — of this nothing-comes-easy season.

UConn has never lost in the NCAA final, sporting a staggering 11-0 record in national championships. The four straight titles that the Huskies won from 2013-16 was a streak interrupted by none other than South Carolina in 2017, when UConn lost to Mississippi State on an overtime buzzer-beater in the Final Four.

The Gamecocks' only championship was the one five years ago the program's only championship.

South Carolina beat UConn in the Bahamas in November, pulling away from the Huskies in the fourth quarter with that stifling defense.

And nobody will have more of the spotlight Sunday than Bueckers, the smooth-shooting, lightning-quick sophomore guard who grew up in a first-ring suburb of Minneapolis and grew her game at Hopkins High School, just 10 miles west of the arena that was sold out this weekend with a crowd of more than 18,000.

“It doesn't really matter the location,” said Bueckers, who missed a big chunk of the season to a left knee injury. “We're just trying to win and keep playing with this team.”

Caption UConn's Aaliyah Edwards, Christyn Williams and Evina Westbrook celebrate after a college basketball game against Stanford in the semifinal round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Friday, April 1, 2022, in Minneapolis. UConn won 63-58 to advance to the finals. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Caption UConn cheerleaders celebrate after a college basketball game against Stanford in the semifinal round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Friday, April 1, 2022, in Minneapolis. UConn won 63-58 to advance to the finals. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Caption South Carolina's Aliyah Boston cheers from the bench in the final seconds of the second half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Friday, April 1, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)