UConn reaches settlement with rowers in gender equity suit

Felice Duffy, the lead attorney for the plaintiffs, said perhaps most importantly UConn also has agreed to hire two independent monitors to annually audit the school's Title IX compliance. Those monitors also would approve any school plan to come into full compliance with the law.

“That's bigger than just the rowing team,” she said. “That's going to help all the athletic teams at UConn.”

The school had planned to eliminate women’s rowing, men’s swimming and diving, men’s cross-country and men’s tennis as part of a plan to reduce a $42 million athletic deficit by about $10 million a year, cutting the need for a subsidy to the athletic department by 25% over three years.

At the time, the school said it had considered the civil rights implications before making the decision.

But Underhill found compelling evidence that UConn has been inflating the numbers of participants in its rowing and other women’s programs to make it appear it was complying with federal law. He also wrote that evidence showed UConn experienced participation gaps each year for the past 13 years.

Duffy said she hopes other schools will look at this case and give their female athletes real opportunities.

Maggie Mlynek, one of the rowers who brought the lawsuit and has since graduated, said she believes the case will go a long way toward solidifying the school's reputation as a great spot for female athletes and not just in basketball.

“At a time that we really didn't think there was going to be a future, now we have everything a rowing team could ever want or need to succeed,” she said.

UConn rowing coach Jennifer Sanford said she is proud of Mlynek and the other 11 rowers who filed the lawsuit, believing the case was always about more than just their team.

“They saw value in fighting for the reinstatement of our program, but also saw beyond that, hoping that our case would protect other rowing teams across the country from being cut in the future,” she said. “I’m pleased that the University has made the commitment to fully support our program and look forward to moving ahead, building the program with our current student-athletes and enthusiastic recruits who will represent the University of Connecticut with pride.”

