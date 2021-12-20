UConn out of women's AP Top 10 for 1st time in 16 years

Maryland moved up three spots to sixth. The Terrapins were followed by Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. The Wolverines knocked off Baylor in overtime on Sunday and now are in the top 10 for the first time ever.

The victory over then-No. 5 Baylor was Michigan's first against a top-five team in 34 tries.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet we beat a top-five team,” Wolverines coach Kim Barnes Arico said after the overtime victory at the Women's Hall of Fame Showcase. “It’s a great signature win.”

STILL STREAKING

UConn has been ranked for 533 consecutive weeks — the second-longest run in poll history, behind Tennessee's record 565. The Huskies also haven't lost consecutive games since 1993. They don't play again until Dec. 29 against Marquette. The Huskies already have three losses this season — the first time they've had that many before the New Year since 2004.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Stanford at South Carolina, Tuesday. The Cardinal already have faced five ranked teams this season and are involved in their first 1-vs-2 matchup since 2012. The Gamecocks also have been tested this season, beating five Top 25 teams.

