UCLA's Lauren Betts is AP women's basketball player of the week

The junior center averaged 27.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and six blocks to help top-ranked UCLA beat Baylor, Rutgers and Maryland last week. She had a school record nine blocks at the inaugural Coretta Scott King Classic against the Bears. She followed that up with a career-high 33 points, making 14 of her 15 field goal attempts against then-No. 8 Maryland on Sunday. Her 18 blocks on the three-game East Coast trip were the most ever by a Bruins player in such a span.

Runner-Up

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt. The Commodores guard set a program record for most points scored by a freshman in a road contest when she had 33 in a win over then-No. 19 Alabama on Sunday. She has scored 20 or more points in seven straight games. She averaged 28.5 points in the two wins last week while shooting 52.9% from the field and 50% from behind the 3-point line.

Honorable Mention

Gianna Kneepkens, Utah; Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State; Sarah Strong, UConn.

Keep an eye on

Murray State forward Katelyn Young averaged 29 points, eight rebounds and made 22 of her 30 field goal attempts to help the Racers beat Indiana State and Evansville. She also moved into the top 50 all-time Division I NCAA scoring list with 2,660 points. It's the most active points in men's and women's Division I basketball.

