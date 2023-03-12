X
Dark Mode Toggle

UCLA radio broadcast: Arizona fan yells at Cronin's dad

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By MARK ANDERSON, Associated Press
9 minutes ago
An Arizona fan yelled at UCLA coach Mick Cronin’s father, Hep, following the Pac-12 championship game, according to the Bruins radio broadcast

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Arizona fan yelled at UCLA coach Mick Cronin’s father, Hep, following Saturday night's Pac-12 championship game, according to the Bruins radio broadcast.

When a reporter told Cronin about the apparent incident involving his 81-year-old dad after UCLA's 61-59 loss to the Wildcats, he immediately left the postgame news conference. Athletic director Martin Jarmond quickly followed him.

The Los Angeles Times reported that security asked fans in that area to leave and that Jarmond was in touch with conference officials about the situation.

Alex Timiraos, UCLA associate athletic director for athletic communications, did not immediately respond to an AP request for comment.

Hep Cronin, a successful high school coach, gained national attention during UCLA's unexpected run to the 2021 Final Four as he was reunited with his son at the NCAA Tournament following a yearlong physical separation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

In Other News
1
Oil giant Saudi Aramco has profits of $161B in 2022
2
Hollywood stars spend Oscars eve at annual Chanel dinner
3
Ramey lifts No. 8 Arizona over No. 2 UCLA for Pac-12 title
4
Argentina's initial fervor for Pope Francis has faded
5
Schwarber's 3-run homer sends U.S. past Britain in WBC
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top