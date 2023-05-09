UBS to take in Credit Suisse CEO as merger closes in 2 weeks

The two Zurich-based banks, longtime rivals, are uniting in a $3.25 billion deal hastily arranged in March by Swiss government officials and regulators after Credit Suisse's stock plunged and jittery depositors quickly pulled out their money. The merger aimed to stem upheaval in the global financial system after the collapse of two U.S. banks that has shaken confidence in the sector.

"This is a pivotal moment for UBS, Credit Suisse and the entire banking industry," said UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti, who was brought back to the bank to help see the deal through.