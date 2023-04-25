UBS reaps $28B in new assets in 1Q; Credit Suisse deal looms

“We delivered these results during a quarter characterized by persistent concerns about interest rates and economic growth exacerbated by questions about the stability of the banking system, especially in the U.S.,” UBS said. “Against this backdrop, private and institutional investors’ activity remained muted.”

The net inflows at UBS came in marked contrast to the 61 billion Swiss francs (nearly $69 billion) in outflows that Credit Suisse reported Monday for the first three months of the year, adding that clients are still withdrawing assets.

The forced marriage of Switzerland's two biggest banks — arranged by the Swiss executive branch, central bank and financial markets regulator — was designed in part to help stabilize the global financial system that had been roiled by the collapse of two U.S. banks.

The reputation of 167-year-old Credit Suisse had been pummeled in recent years over stock price declines, a string of scandals and the flight of customers worried about the bank’s future.