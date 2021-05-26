Uber signs driver bargaining agreement with major UK union

The deal comes after the U.K.'s top court disrupted Uber's business model by ruling earlier this year that the company's drivers should be classed as workers and not self-employed. That entitled them to benefits such as minimum wage, pensions and holiday pay, which the company has started providing.

The GMB is more than 100 years old and represents 620,000 U.K. workers. Another group that led the legal challenge, the App Drivers & Couriers Union, greeted the announcement cautiously.

“Overall, this is a step in the right direction, but there are significant obstacles in the way of ADCU reaching a similar agreement,” including disagreement with the way Uber calculates minimum wage and holiday pay, it said.

The ADCU said it also has concerns about Uber’s motivations, and said it's worried that the company is seeking to use the “appearance of blunt collective bargaining agreements" to weaken the power of workers rather than strengthen them.