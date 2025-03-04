UAE Supreme Court upholds sentences issued in mass trial of dissidents widely criticized abroad

The WAM report offered no details on why the court dismissed the appeal.

The initial ruling in 2024 saw 43 people receive life sentences, while five defendants received 15-year sentences and another five received 10-year sentences.

The case was described by the UAE government as involving the Muslim Brotherhood, a pan-Islamic organization declared a terrorist group by the Emirates. Activists, however, decried the case as targeting dissidents, something that drew attention and protests at the COP28 U.N. climate talks held in Dubai in 2023.

The UAE hasn't identified those sentenced. But among those who received life sentences is activist Nasser bin Ghaith, an academic held since August 2015 over his social media posts.

The autocratic UAE, while socially liberal in many regards compared with its Middle Eastern neighbors, has strict laws governing expression and bans political parties and labor unions.