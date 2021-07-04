UAE rebuffs plan by OPEC, allies to extend production pact

OPEC faces conflicting pressures after last year’s plunge in oil prices as the pandemic wiped out travel and energy use. The oil producers' sharp output cuts kept prices from collapsing even more than they did. Raising production now, as vaccination campaigns stoke hopes of economic recovery, would increase revenues for producing countries that have seen their budgets hard hit by lower prices. But pumping too much too soon could undermine the rebound in energy prices.

In an interview with CNBC on Sunday, Emirati Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei voiced concerns over the Saudi-led production restraints.

“Everyone sacrificed but, unfortunately, the UAE sacrificed the most, making one third of our production idle for two years,” he said.

Saudi Arabia has shouldered the deepest production cuts and urged caution, saying that oil demand and economic recovery from the pandemic remain fragile around the world.