U-Haul hits, injures 8 pedestrians in NYC; 2 critical

He said he recognized his father from photos of his arrest, posted on social media.

The first report of a truck crashing into pedestrians and cyclists came in at 10:30 a.m., police said, and other reports followed as the vehicle moved through a busy section of Brooklyn.

Katherine Aronova said she saw the U-Haul run a red light, hit a delivery worker on an e-bike in the middle of the road and drag him a short distance.

“His head was covered with blood," Aronova said. “He was unconscious,” and his shoes were scattered on the sidewalk. “The electric bicycle was destroyed completely.”

A security camera video showed the truck clip a scooter, then swerve onto a sidewalk and nearly plow into a pedestrian, who dived to safety just in time. A police patrol car then followed the truck down the sidewalk at high speed.

“I was in shock and didn’t know what was happening until I saw the police patrol was chasing it,” a witness, Andrea Vasquez, said in Spanish. “Thank God that man saved himself,” she added of the person who narrowly escaped.

Aerial video from news helicopters showed the truck on a sidewalk after the chase ended, its path blocked by a police cruiser. Authorities examined the vehicle to make sure it didn't contain explosives.

The driver's son said his father had been living in Las Vegas for the past few years. He said he didn’t speak to his father often, and was completely caught off guard when he showed up in Brooklyn in the middle of the night about a week ago.

He described his relationship with his father as “rocky,” and said his father had a history of mental illness, as well as not taking medications and acting out.

“I try to just distance, as long as he leaves us alone," Sor said.

Associated Press journalists Julie Walker, David Martin, Michelle Price and Robert Bumsted in New York City; Olga Rodriguez in San Francisco; and Ken Ritter in Las Vegas, Nevada, contributed to this report.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

