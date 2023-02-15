U-Haul driver must undergo mental evaluation in NYC attack

Sor is expected to be back in court on March 16.

The U-Haul struck three people on mopeds, three people on bicycles, one person on an e-bike and one person who was on foot as the truck moved through a busy section of Brooklyn, just north of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge along New York Harbor, police said. The victims ranged in age from 30 to 66.

The truck also rammed a police car, injuring the officer inside.

Sor’s son told The Associated Press earlier this week that his father had a history of mental illness. Records show he was convicted and served time for multiple acts of violence, including stabbing his own brother.

Sor, who lived in Las Vegas with his mother, came to New York last week after spending time in Florida and was pulled over twice in the U-Haul in the days prior to the attack, police said.

Sor’s criminal history includes stabbing his brother in Las Vegas, for which he served time in a Nevada prison, according to court and prison records.

