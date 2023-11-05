Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets after consumers report finding metal pieces

Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 30,000 pounds of breaded chicken ”“Fun Nuggets″ after consumers complained of finding metal pieces in the dinosaur-shaped patties
Nation & World
13 minutes ago
Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 30,000 pounds (13,600 kilograms) of breaded chicken ""Fun Nuggets'' after consumers complained of finding metal pieces in the dinosaur-shaped patties.

The nuggets, sold in 29-ounce bags, were produced on Sept. 5 by the Berryville, Arkansas, company. Tyson informed the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service and said it recalled the nuggets voluntarily "out of an abundance of caution.'' USDA said that there had been only one report of a "minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product.''

The nuggets subject to the recall carry the number P7211 on the back of the package. They were shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin to be passed on to retailers.

The USDA urged consumers with the nuggets in their freezers to throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.

