Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte to meet in UK for heavyweight belt

Fury and Whyte squabbled for weeks over the split of fight revenue, and heavyweight stars Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk got involved in the discussions while promoters considered several options for the four heavyweights' next steps.

Joshua was offered money to step aside from his contractually obligated rematch with Usyk to allow the Ukrainian three-belt heavyweight champion to unify the titles with a fight against Fury. Joshua lost the WBA, WBO and IBF belts to Usyk in September.

But the negotiations ultimately led to a new challenge for Fury, who hasn't fought in the UK since August 2018. Whyte is the mandatory challenger for Fury's belt, and he is getting his first world title shot.

“Dillian Whyte got what he wished for,” Top Rank boss Bob Arum said. “I look forward to Tyson Fury defending the heavyweight title in one of the biggest all-British showdowns in boxing history. The Gypsy King is coming home.”

