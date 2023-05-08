Tyson Foods moves to 2Q loss, weighed down by charges

Revenue was basically flat at $13.13 billion. That's below Wall Street's estimate of $13.6 billion.

“While the current protein market is challenging, we have a strong growth strategy in place and are bullish on our long-term outlook,” said Donnie King, president and CEO of Tyson Foods, in a statement. “We saw strong performance in our branded foods business and continue to be laser-focused on meeting customer needs and planning the future with them.”

Tyson Foods Inc. now anticipates fiscal 2023 revenue of $53 billion to $54 billion. Its previous forecast was for revenue between $55 billion and $57 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect revenue of $55.19 billion.