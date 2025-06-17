Tyrese Haliburton scheduled for MRI as part of leg injury evaluation, AP source says

Tyrese Haliburton’s status for Game 6 of the NBA Finals is understandably in at least some doubt, after the Olympic gold-medal-winning guard was undergoing evaluation Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury to his lower right leg
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)
Nation & World
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
35 minutes ago
X

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton's status for Game 6 of the NBA Finals is understandably in at least some doubt, after the Olympic gold-medal-winning guard was undergoing evaluation Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury to his lower right leg.

Part of that evaluation was an MRI exam, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because neither Haliburton nor the team revealed that publicly. ESPN first reported that an MRI was scheduled.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle did not specifically say that the MRI would be part of the team's next moves in figuring out how best to proceed with Haliburton, though made clear that the Eastern Conference champions would be taking a close look at the injury. Given that it is evidently a muscular injury, an MRI is part of the typical evaluation process.

"We’ll evaluate everything with Tyrese," Carlisle said after Game 5, which the Pacers lost in Oklahoma City to fall into a 3-2 deficit in the series on Monday night. Game 6 is in Indianapolis on Thursday night.

Haliburton left Game 5 late in the first quarter and returned to the bench area with a wrap on his lower leg. He not only returned to the game, he played 34 minutes — but did so while missing all six of his shots and with him barely looking to shoot at all in the second half. He finished the game with seven rebounds and six assists, but only four points.

It was the first time in Haliburton's career that he logged at least 34 minutes and failed to make a single field goal.

The Pacers, Carlisle said, discussed not letting Haliburton play in the second half. Haliburton vetoed those plans and played 17 minutes in the second half, leading the Pacers in rebounds and assists after intermission.

“I mean, it’s the NBA Finals. It’s the finals, man,” Haliburton said after Game 5. “I’ve worked my whole life to be here and I want to be out there to compete. Help my teammates any way I can. I was not great tonight by any means, but it’s not really a thought of mine to not play here. If I can walk, then I want to play. They understand that. And it is what it is. Got to be ready to go for Game 6.”

The Pacers are scheduled to practice Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren, left, and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, center, battle for the rebound during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) defends during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton watches during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, June 13, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
It may be 'very difficult' to find fair jury for man accused of killing...
2
Kristi Noem is ‘alert and recovering’ after trip to hospital over...
3
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is unlikely to testify as judge says jury could get...
4
Senate passes crypto regulations, sends to House without addressing...
5
Donald Trump jabs Emmanuel Macron over comments about his early...