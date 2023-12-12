Tyreek Hill exits Dolphins' game vs. Titans with an ankle injury

Tyreek Hill left Miami’s game against the Tennessee Titans with an ankle injury after he landed awkwardly while being tackled in the first quarter
Nation & World
37 minutes ago
X

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill left Miami's game against the Tennessee Titans Monday night with an ankle injury after he landed awkwardly while being tackled in the first quarter.

The Dolphins said their star receiver was questionable to return.

Hill remained down briefly and appeared to be grabbing at his left leg. He began limping off the field, then ran off as fans chanted “MVP!”

Hill stood on the sideline with his helmet in his hand as the second quarter started, with Miami leading 7-0.

He had two catches for 13 yards before the injury. He entered the game as the NFL's leader in receiving yards with 1,481 and was on pace for the first 2,000-yard receiving season in league history.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

In Other News
1
Private intelligence firms say ship was attacked off Yemen as Houthi...
2
Live updates | Israel says it's ready to fight for months to defeat...
3
Texas woman who sought court permission for abortion leaves state for...
4
Heart of Hawaii's historic Lahaina, burned in wildfire, reopens to...
5
NBA star Ja Morant describes punching teen during a pickup basketball...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top