Tyra Banks, Kevin Hart set for Black entrepreneurship event

Daymond John of TV's “Shark Tank” will host "Black Entrepreneurs Day” from New York City's Apollo Theater on Oct. 14 (7 p.m. EDT). It will be available through John's Facebook page and across Facebook channels.

The goal is to "learn about how to persevere in business through insightful conversations and stories that celebrate our successes while confronting our failures,” John, founder of the apparel company FUBU, said in a statement.