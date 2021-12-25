Typhoon misery in Philippines, pandemic dampen Christmas joy

Before Typhoon Rai hit on Dec. 16, millions of Filipinos were trooping back to shopping malls, public parks and churches after an alarming spike in infections in September eased considerably.

Gov. Arthur Yap of hard-hit Bohol province, where more than 100 people died in the typhoon and about 150,000 houses were damaged or destroyed, asked foreign aid agencies on Saturday to help provide temporary shelters and water-filtration systems to supplement Philippine government aid.

“I refuse to believe that there’s no Christmas spirit today among our people. They’re conservative Catholics. But it’s obviously very muted. There is overwhelming fear, there are no gifts, there were no Christmas Eve dinners, there is none of that today,” Yap told The Associated Press.

Yap said he was happy that many Filipinos could celebrate Christmas more safely after COVID-19 cases dropped, but he pleaded: “Please don’t forget us.”

In Manila, which was not hit by the typhoon, Filipino Catholics were relieved to be able to return to churches on Christmas, although only a fraction were allowed inside and worshippers were required to wear masks and stand at a safe distance from each other.

In South Korea, tough social distancing rules remained in place, requiring churches to allow only a limited number of worshippers — 70% of their seating capacity — and attendees had to be fully vaccinated.

In Seoul’s Yoido Full Gospel Church, the country’s biggest Protestant church, thousands of masked worshippers sang hymns and prayed as the service was broadcast online. Many churches across the country offered both in-person and online services.

South Korea has been grappling with soaring infections and deaths since it significantly eased its virus curbs in early November as part of efforts to return to pre-pandemic normalcy. The country was eventually forced to restore its toughest distancing guidelines, such as a four-person limit on social gatherings and a 9 p.m. curfew for restaurants and cafes.

Christmas celebrations were subdued in much of India, with more decorations than crowds as people feared a new wave of the omicron variant potentially sweeping the country in the coming weeks.

Authorities reintroduced nighttime curfews and restrictions on gatherings of more than five people in big cities like New Delhi and Mumbai. People attended midnight Mass in Mumbai and elsewhere but in smaller numbers.

Christians comprise just over 2% of India’s nearly 1.4 billion people.

In New Zealand, where 95% of adults have had at least one dose of the vaccine, making it one of the world's most vaccinated populations, the only omicron cases that have been found have been safely contained at the border.

As the pandemic spread around the world the past two years, New Zealand used its isolation to its advantage. Border controls kept the worst of the virus at bay. By Christmas this year, New Zealand had recorded 50 deaths in a population of 5.5 million.

But that success has come at a cost. There were empty chairs at some tables this holiday season because some New Zealanders living and working overseas were not able to return home due to limits in the country's managed isolation and quarantine program.

The traditional dining tables of a northern winter — turkey and all the trimmings — are common. But Kiwis also celebrate in an antipodean manner, with barbeques on beaches fringed by the native pohutukawa tree, which blooms only at Christmas.

At New Zealand’s Scott Base in Antarctica, some New Zealanders enjoyed a white Christmas. During summer on the frozen continent, the sun never dips below the horizon and in 24 hours of daylight the temperature hovers around 0 degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit).

Around 200 people pass through the base over the summer season — scientists, support staff and defense personnel who provide communications and other services. Numbers are lower this year because of the pandemic and all staff traveling to the continent have had to isolate and undergo COVID-19 testing before departure.

Most Pacific Island nations whose health systems might have been overwhelmed by COVID-19 outbreaks have largely managed to keep out the virus through strict border controls and high vaccination numbers.

Fiji has an ongoing outbreak and has had almost 700 deaths. About 92% of the adult population is now fully vaccinated, 97.7% have received at least one dose and many in the deeply religious nation will celebrate Christmas at traditional church services and family gatherings.

Health Secretary James Fong, in a Christmas message, urged Fijians to “please celebrate wisely.”

In remote Macuata province, residents of four villages received a special Christmas gift: Electricity was connected to their villages for the first time.

In his Christmas message, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison referred to the COVID-19 toll.

“This pandemic, it continues to buffet us,” Morrison said. “The omicron variant is just the latest challenge that we have faced. But together, always together and only together, we keep pushing through.”

The omicron variant is prevalent in some states and is estimated to represent more than 70% of all new cases in Queensland.

Summer heat might have discouraged outdoor Christmas feasts in some places. The temperature in Perth in Western Australia was expected to hit 42 degrees Celsius on Saturday, making it the hottest Christmas since records began more than a century ago.

On Christmas Eve, a student driver in the Northern Territory made off with a truck containing more than $10,000 in Christmas hams that was empty when it was found.

“This behavior can only be described as Grinch-like,” police detective Mark Bland said.

Associated Press journalists Jim Gomez, Aaron Favila and Joeal Calupitan in Manila, Philippines; Hyung-jin Kim in Seoul, South Korea; Ashok Sharma in New Delhi; and Steve McMorran in Sydney contributed to this report.

Caption Christians wearing face masks attend while maintaining social distancing during a Christmas service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. In South Korea, the toughest social distancing rules remained in place, requiring churches to accept a limited number of worshippers — 70% of their seating capacity — and attendees had to be fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption A churchgoer wears a face mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus as she attends a Mass at Holy Family Cathedral in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim) Credit: Sayyid Abdul Azim

Caption Doctors and nurses share a Christmas Eve meal together in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption Alona Nacua, right seated, eats with her family as they stay at the house of their neighbor after their home got damaged due to Typhoon Rai in Cebu city, central Philippines on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Nacua said she and her husband managed to receive rice and four small cans of sardines and corned beef to be able to feed their family Saturday. "It's the saddest Christmas for me, seeing my children suffer this way on this day," added Nacua, who is pregnant. (AP Photo/Jay Labra) Credit: Jay Labra

Caption Alona Nacua carries her son passing over debris from their damaged house due to Typhoon Rai in Cebu city, central Philippines on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Nacua said she and her husband managed to receive rice and four small cans of sardines and corned beef so they could feed their family Saturday. "It's the saddest Christmas for me, seeing my children suffer this way on this day," added Nacua, who is pregnant with her fourth child. (AP Photo/Jay Labra) Credit: Jay Labra

Caption Romel Lo-ang plays with his horn, a Christmas gift from his godfather, near their damaged home due to Typhoon Rai in Cebu city, central Philippines on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. His mother Alona Nacua said she and her husband managed to receive rice and four small cans of sardines and corned beef to be able to feed their family Saturday. "It's the saddest Christmas for me, seeing my children suffer this way on this day," added Nacua, who is pregnant. (AP Photo/Jay Labra) Credit: Jay Labra

Caption A man dressed as Santa Clause gestures to the people outside a church during Christmas celebrations in Gauhati, India, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Credit: Anupam Nath

Caption Indian Christians, some wearing face masks as a precaution against the COVID-19, attend a Christmas mass at Saint Mary's Garrison church in Jammu, India, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) Credit: Channi Anand

Caption An Indian woman takes a selfie with a man dressed as Santa Clause during Christmas celebrations in Hyderabad, India, early Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Credit: Mahesh Kumar A

Caption Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads a Christmas midnight Mass at Saint Catherine's Church in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (Mussa Qawasma/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mussa Issa Qawasma

Caption Christians wearing face masks attend while maintaining social distancing during a Christmas service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. In South Korea, the toughest social distancing rules remained in place, requiring churches to accept a limited number of worshippers — 70% of their seating capacity — and attendees had to be fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption Christians wearing face masks attend while maintaining social distancing during a Christmas service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. In South Korea, the toughest social distancing rules remained in place, requiring churches to accept a limited number of worshippers — 70% of their seating capacity — and attendees had to be fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption A medical worker wearing protective gear in a booth takes a sample from a woman in the sub-zero temperatures at a temporary screening clinic for the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption A medical worker wearing protective gear in a booth wears plastic gloves in the sub-zero temperatures at a temporary screening clinic for the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption A child wearing a mask carries her skates past Christmas decorations at a mall in Beijing, China, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Not traditionally celebrated in China, Christmas is mostly a commercial attraction to close the year end sales at retail outlets. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan