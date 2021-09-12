Two women campaign to become France's 1st female president

Le Pen, the 53-year-old leader of France’s far-right party, started her campaign in the southern city of Frejus with a pledge to defend French “liberty.” In keeping with a hard-right message that critics say has vilified Muslim communities, Le Pen promised to be tough on “parts of France that have been Talibanized.” Although she launched her candidacy earlier this year, on Sunday she made 26-year-old Jordan Bardella the acting head of the party as her campaign goes into full gear.

Le Pen is also remaking her image for this election. Gone is the dark blue wardrobe that has been her trademark. She now will be donning light blue for the campaign, “to show our vision, less partisan, (reaching) higher,” Le Pen’s special councillor Philippe Olivier was quoted as saying by Le Figaro, the conservative daily.

Macron, 43, has not yet announced his reelection bid but is expected to do so. Launching a candidacy in France is a necessary formality for each presidential election.

The vote is expected to boil down to a duel between Le Pen and Macron, as it was during France's last presidential election in 2017.

Caption Socialist mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo gestures as she announced her candidacy for the upcoming presidential election in France next year during a meeting in Rouen, Normandy, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. French far right leader Marine Le Pen hands over the reins of her party to focus on her campaign for the April presidential election, and the Socialist mayor of Paris declares she is joining the 2022 race. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler