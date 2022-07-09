Two-time Open champion Norman unwanted guest at St. Andrews

The PGA Tour has suspended players who have signed up for the rebel league, and the European tour is fining its players 100,000 pounds ($120,000) for each LIV event they play.

Norman already rubbed the R&A the wrong way with an interview earlier this year with Australia-based News Corp. in which he said he was filling out his entry form for the 150th Open and “I think I can still get in.”

It led the R&A to issue a statement that said, “We have no plans for any additional exemptions.”

Norman is 67 and past Open champions are exempt only until they are 60. His final year of eligibility was in 2015 at St. Andrews. He chose not to play, saying he hasn't practiced enough and he didn't feel right about taking a spot in the field from a younger player.

The R&A did not deny exemptions for eligible players, following the decision of the USGA for the U.S. Open because of the open nature of their majors. There are 23 players in the field at St. Andrews who played in the last LIV Golf event.

It was not clear if Norman intended to be at St. Andrews. The R&A said it was responding to inquiries in releasing a statement that ended, “We hope that when circumstances allow Greg will be able to attend again in the future.”

