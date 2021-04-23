Two pilots, rocket scientist, oceanographer flying SpaceX

— Thomas Pesquet, 43, was flying for Air France when the European Space Agency chose him as an astronaut 12 years ago. The son of schoolteachers, Pesquet found space “cool” while growing up in Normandy, and earned a degree in spacecraft design. He joined the French Space Agency as an engineer in 2002. Two years later, Air France tapped him for its flight training program. He logged 2,300 flight hours on commercial airliners before becoming an astronaut in 2009. Pesquet launched on a Russian Soyuz rocket to the space station in 2016 for a six-month mission. His longtime partner, Anne Mottet, works for the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization.

— Akihiko Hoshide, 52, joined the Japanese Space Agency right out of college in 1992 as an engineer, working on the H-II rocket. He made the astronaut cut seven years later and helped develop Japan’s Kibo lab for the space station. He installed Kibo, or Hope, in 2008, launching aboard shuttle Discovery. Hoshide returned to the station in 2012 for six months, flying from Kazakhstan. He’ll join Japan’s Soichi Noguchi at the station, before Noguchi departs next week on his own SpaceX ride. “It will be really nice to see him — and we have the luxury of hugging in orbit, not like the situation on the ground” because of the pandemic, Hoshide said. He’s married with an 11-year-old son.

In this Jan. 11, 2012 photo made available by NASA, Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency prepares for spacewalk training at the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory near the Johnson Space Center in Houston. Hoshide is a member of the crew for SpaceX's third astronaut launch to the International Space Station on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Robert Markowitz/NASA via AP) Credit: Robert Markowitz Credit: Robert Markowitz

In this Tuesday, July 9, 2019 photo provided by NASA, astronaut Shane Kimbrough poses for a portrait at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. Kimbrough is a member of the crew for SpaceX's third astronaut launch to the International Space Station on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP) Credit: Bill Ingalls Credit: Bill Ingalls

In this Tuesday, June 25, 2019 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Megan McArthur poses for a portrait at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. McArthur is a member of the crew for SpaceX's third astronaut launch to the International Space Station on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP) Credit: Joel Kowsky Credit: Joel Kowsky

This Dec. 25, 2016 photo made available by NASA shows flight engineer Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency aboard the International Space Station. Pesquet is a member of the crew for SpaceX's third astronaut launch to the International Space Station on Friday, April 23, 2021. (NASA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited