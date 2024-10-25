Two more LA Times editorial board members resign after the paper withholds a Harris endorsement

Greene, a Pulitzer Prize winner for editorial writing, said in his resignation letter shared with the Columbia Journalism Review that he was “deeply disappointed” in the decision not to endorse Harris.

“I recognize that it is the owner’s decision to make,” he wrote. “But it hurt particularly because one of the candidates, Donald Trump, has demonstrated such hostility to principles that are central to journalism — respect for the truth and reverence for democracy.”

Garza told the Columbia Journalism Review that she resigned because the Times was remaining silent on the presidential race in "dangerous times."

“I am resigning because I want to make it clear that I am not OK with us being silent,” Garza said. “In dangerous times, honest people need to stand up. This is how I’m standing up.”

Garza said the board had intended to endorse Harris and that she had drafted the outline of a proposed editorial but that it was blocked by Soon-Shiong.

Soon-Shiong said in a post on the social media platform X that the board was asked to do a factual analysis of the policies of Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump during their time at the White House.

Soon-Shiong, who bought the paper in 2018 and is a member of the editorial board, said the board “chose to remain silent and I accepted their decision.”

Greene, who wrote about water, drought, and Los Angeles County government, among other topics, said he was also concerned with Soon-Shiong's assertion that the editorial board had chosen to stay silent.

Green wrote that a policy analysis would have to be done by the paper's news side and that the purpose of an editorial board is “to take a stand and defend it persuasively.”

“I left in response to the refusal to take a stand, and to the incorrect assertion that the editorial board had made a choice," Green wrote.

Klein said in a statement posted on Facebook that her decision to resign also came after seeing Soon-Shiong’s post on X.

“The decision to resign was made simple and easy when he posted on X yesterday about his suggestion that the board create an analysis of the positives and negatives of each candidate and let the voters make their own decisions,” she wrote.

“News side does an excellent job of neutral analysis. That’s not an editorial,” she added.

In an interview with Spectrum News on Thursday, Soon-Shiong pushed back against criticism that he censored the editorial board.

“As an owner, I’m on the editorial board and I shared with our editors that maybe this year we have a column, a page, two pages, if we want, of all the pros and all the cons and let the readers decide,” Soon-Shiong said.

He said he feared endorsing a candidate would add to the country's division.

“I want us desperately to air all the voices on the opinion side, on the op-ed side,” Soon-Shiong said. “I don’t know how (readers) look upon me or our family as ‘ultra progressive’ or not, but I’m an independent.”