Two hospital employees killed in Dallas hospital shooting

“The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members,” according to the statement attributed to the system's leadership. “Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy.”

The suspect, whose name also was not immediately released, was taken to another hospital in undisclosed condition and under police custody, Owens said.

Dallas police referred questions to hospital police, who did not return phone calls for comment.

The shooting follows hospital shootings in September in Little Rock, Arkansas, that killed a visitor and one in June in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that left four dead.