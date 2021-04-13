Two books based on '1619 Project' coming out in November

Before leaving office, Trump established a “1776 Commission” that issued a report meant to counter the 1619 Project and support what Trump called “patriotic education." The American Historical Association denounced the 1776 report as hasty, simplistic, and reliant at times on “falsehoods, inaccuracies, omissions, and misleading statements.”

In “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Hannah-Jones expands on her original essay, provides an introduction that responds to critics, and includes a new essay calling for “reparative solutions to the legacy of injustice the project documents,” according to Penguin Random House.

The book, to be published by the Penguin Random House imprint One World, also features seven new essays from historians, and dozens of new poems and fictional works. Besides Kendi, Reynolds and Ward, writers include the nonfiction authors Michelle Alexander, Bryan Stevenson and Matthew Desmond, former U.S. poet laureates Tracy K. Smith, Rita Dove and Natasha Trethewey, and novelists Terry McMillan and Yaa Gyasi.

“Together, the 18 essays in the book and the 36 creative works come together to show how the inheritance of 1619 reaches into nearly every part of contemporary American society, from politics, music, diet, traffic, and citizenship, to capitalism, religion and our very democracy,” according to the publisher's announcement. “This legacy can be seen in the way we tell stories, the way we teach our children, even the way we remember.”

The Penguin Random House imprint Kokila will publish “Born On the Water,” which Hannah-Jones calls a clear-eyed look at slavery that also celebrates Black culture and shows “an inhumane system could never strip the humanity of a people.”

“It is a story of affirmation for every Black child, and a story of America that will speak to every child no matter their race,” she says.

This cover image released by Kokila shows "The 1619 Project: Born On the Water” by Hannah-Jones and Renee Watson and illustrations by Nikkolas Smith. The children's book, based on the Pulitzer Prize winning “1619 Project,” will be released this fall. (Kokila via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited