Twitter's gray 'official' labels return for some accounts

But on Thursday night they were back again, at least for some accounts — including Twitter's own, as well as big companies like Amazon, Nike and Coca-Cola. Some media companies, such as The New York Times and The New Yorker also had the labels as of 9 p.m. Pacific time, while others, like The Wall Street Journal and The Los Angeles Times, did not.

Celebrities, some of whom have been impersonated this week since Musk began overhauling Twitter's "blue check" verification system, also did not appear to be getting the "official" label.