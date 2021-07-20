Twitter timeout for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene COVID tweets

Twitter suspended the Republican from Georgia late Monday after President Joe Biden urged tech companies to take stronger action against bogus claims about vaccines that are "killing people." Twitter has defended its efforts to keep dangerous misinformation about COVID-19 off its site, saying it has removed thousands of tweets and challenged millions of accounts worldwide.

Greene appears to have been disciplined under the "strike" system Twitter launched in March, using a combination of artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify content about the coronavirus that is misleading enough to cause harm to people. Two or three strikes earn a 12-hour account lock; four strikes prompt a weeklong suspension, and five or more strikes can get someone permanently removed from Twitter.