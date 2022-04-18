Twitter says poison pill makes 'coercive' takeover difficult

The company announced the move Friday and provided more details in a regulatory finding early Monday. Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk disclosed an offer to buy the company for $43 billion, or $54.20 per share. Musk owns about 9% of Twitter shares.

In a filing Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Twitter's board says the shareholder rights agreement would impose a “significant penalty” on any person or group of investors who acquire 15% or more of the company's shares without board approval. The filing does not specifically mention Musk.