springfield-news-sun logo
X

Twitter posts stronger-than-expected Q2 results, shares jump

Nation & World | 19 minutes ago
By BARBARA ORTUTAY, Associated Press
Twitter has posted stronger-than-expected earnings for the second quarter

Twitter on Thursday posted stronger-than-expected earnings for the second quarter thanks to growing advertising demand across all geographic regions and types of ad products.

The San Francisco-based company earned $65.6 million, or 8 cents per share, in the April-June quarter. That's up from a loss of $1.38 billion, or $1.75 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 74% to $1.19 billion from $683.4 million, surpassing Wall Street's expectations. Ad revenue in the U.S. alone nearly doubled.

Analysts, on average, were expecting of 7 cents per share and revenue of $1.07 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.

Twitter said it expects revenue between $1.22 billion and $1.3 billion for the current quarter. Analysts are forecasting $1.17 billion.

The number of daily users increased 11% to 206 million from a year earlier, in line with expectations.

Twitter's shares jumped $5.86, or 8.4%, to 75.43 in after-hours trading. The stock had closed up 7 cents at $69.57.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top