springfield-news-sun logo
X

Twitter posts Q3 net loss due to lawsuit settlement

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo a screen shows the price of Twitter stock at the New York Stock Exchange. Twitter will report earnings after markets close, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Caption
FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo a screen shows the price of Twitter stock at the New York Stock Exchange. Twitter will report earnings after markets close, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Credit: Mark Lennihan

Credit: Mark Lennihan

Nation & World
By BARBARA ORTUTAY, Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Twitter posted a net loss Tuesday due mostly to a lawsuit settlement it paid, but its revenue rose sharply in the third quarter, boosted by solid ad sales around the globe

Twitter posted a net loss Tuesday due mostly to a lawsuit settlement, but its revenue rose sharply in the third quarter, boosted by solid ad sales around the globe.

The San Francisco-based company said Tuesday that its net loss was $536.8 million, or 67 cents per share, in the July-September quarter. That's down from a profit of $28.7 million, or 4 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

The loss included a one-time net charge of $766 million from a shareholder lawsuit the company settled. Twitter said last month that it will pay $809.5 million to settle a consolidated class action lawsuit alleging that the company misled investors about how much its user base was growing and how much users interacted with its platform.

Revenue rose 37% to $1.28 billion from $936.2 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $1.29 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.

Twitter said it had 211 million daily active users, on average, in the third quarter, up 13% from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting 211.5 million.

Shares of Twitter rose $1.29, or 2.1%, to $62.72 in after-hours trading.

In Other News
1
Robinhood's growth in the summer slowed as trading calmed
2
Enforcement of indoor vaccine mandates proves uneven in US
3
American-Iranian man detained in Iran undergoes surgery
4
Google ads gain fuels profit for parent company Alphabet
5
Felony count over 43 cents' worth of Mountain Dew is dropped
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top