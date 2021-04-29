Twitter post solid Q1 results but outlook sinks stock

Twitter had 199 million daily users, on average, in the third quarter, up 20% year-over-year and slightly below the 200 million that analysts were expecting.

By comparison, Facebook had 1.88 billion daily users on average in March 2021, an increase of 8% year-over-year. Snapchat, meanwhile, had 280 million average daily active users in the first quarter.

Twitter does not disclose monthly user figures.

Twitter said it expects revenue between $980 million and $1.08 billion for the second quarter. The midpoint of that is below analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion.

Twitter's stock fell $5.81, or 8.9%, to $59.28 in after-hours trading.

___

This story has been corrected to use a comparable FactSet estimate of a two cent per share loss, according to generally accepted accounting principles.