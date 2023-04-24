Twitter changes stoke Russian, Chinese propaganda surge

The about-face from the platform is the latest development since billionaire Elon Musk purchased Twitter last year. Since then, he's ushered in a confusing new verification system and laid off much of the company's staff, including those dedicated to fighting misinformation, allowed back neo-Nazis and others formerly suspended from the site, and ended the site's policy prohibiting dangerous COVID-19 misinformation. Hate speech and disinformation have thrived.

Before the most recent change, Twitter affixed labels reading "Russia state-affiliated media" to let users know the origin of the content. It also throttled back the Kremlin's online engagement by making the accounts ineligible for automatic promotion or recommendation — something it regularly does for ordinary accounts as a way to help them reach bigger audiences.

The labels quietly disappeared after National Public Radio and other outlets protested Musk's plans to label their outlets as state affiliated media too. NPR then announced it would no longer use Twitter, saying the label was misleading, given NPR's editorial independence, and would would damage its credibility.

Reset's conclusions were confirmed by the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab, where researchers determined the changes were likely made by Twitter late last month. Many of the dozens of previously labeled accounts were steadily losing followers since Twitter began using the labels. But after the change, many accounts saw big jumps in followers.

RT Arabic, one of Russia's most popular propaganda accounts on Twitter, had fallen to less than 5,230,000 followers on Jan. 1, but rebounded after the change was implemented, the DFRL found. It now has more than 5,240,000 followers.

Before the change, users interested in seeking out Kremlin propaganda had to search specifically for the account or its content. Now, it can be recommended or promoted like any other content.

“Twitter users no longer must actively seek out state-sponsored content in order to see it on the platform; it can just be served to them,” the DFRL concluded.

Twitter did not respond to questions about the change or the reasons behind it. Musk has made past comments suggesting he sees little difference between state-funded propaganda agencies operated by authoritarian strongmen and independent news outlets in the west.

“All news sources are partially propaganda,” he tweeted last year, “some more than others.”