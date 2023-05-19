Twitter accuses Microsoft of misusing its data, foreshadowing a possible fight over AI

In other respects, the letter primarily laid out a series of vaguely worded allegations. For instance, it noted that while Microsoft was required to inform Twitter about its intended use of the data, it failed to do so for six of the eight Microsoft apps that drew on information from the Twitter database.

Similarly, the letter asserted that at least one Microsoft app had supplied Twitter data to a number of virtual locations that “reference a government entity or agency.” That apparently violated Microsoft's agreement with Twitter, the letter stated, which prohibited the company from retrieving Twitter data “on behalf of ‘any government-related entity’” without first notifying Twitter.

The letter stated that Microsoft had failed to provide such notification.

Microsoft spokesman Frank Shaw provided a statement noting that Microsoft will review questions raised by the letter and then will “respond appropriately.” The statement added that “we look forward to continuing our long term partnership” with Twitter, which it did not refer to by name. Shaw declined to address specifics from the letter.

Spiro's letter demanded that Microsoft describe in detail the Twitter data it possesses or has previously destroyed, the purpose for each of its apps that drew on Twitter information, and any government entities that used these Microsoft apps and whether they received data from Twitter's database.