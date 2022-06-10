Twins start with 3 HRs, Yanks' Cole gives up career-high 5

After Joey Gallo tied the score with a two-run homer in the second against Dylan Bundy.

Buxton gave the Twins a 6-3 lead in the bottom half with a three-run homer on a cutter, a 370-foot drive to left, and Trevor Larnach hit a solo homer on a fastball in the third, sending the ball 441 feet into the second deck in right-center.

Buxton had three two-homer games this season and six in his career, with a three-homer game at Toronto on Aug. 27, 2017.

Cole, who gave up eight hits and lasted 70 pitches, had not allowed more than three home runs in a game in his big league career. He had given up just six in 11 previous starts this season.

Other trios accomplishing the feat starting the first were:

— Peralta, AJ Pollock and Jake Lamb against Max Scherzer at Washington on July 21, 2017;

— Baltimore's Ryan Flaherty, J.J. Hardy and Nick Markakis off Colby Lewis of visiting Texas in a doubleheader opener on May 10, 2012;

— Milwaukee's Rickie Weeks, Hardy and Ryan Braun against Phil Dumatrait at Cincinnati on Sept. 9, 2007;

— Atlanta's Rafael Furcal, Mark DeRosa and Gary Sheffield off Jeff Austin of the visiting Reds on May 28, 2003; and

— San Diego's Marvell Wynne, Tony Gwynn and John Kruk against Roger Mason of visiting San Francisco on April 13, 1987.

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton runs the bases on a solo home run off New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)