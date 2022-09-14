springfield-news-sun logo
Twins' Ryan, Moran pitching combined no-hitter thru 8 vs KC

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

11 minutes ago
Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins has been pulled from the game after pitching seven hitless innings against the Kansas City Royals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins has been pulled from the game after pitching seven hitless innings against the Kansas City Royals.

Ryan was taken out after throwing 106 pitches. He struck out nine and walked two Tuesday night.

The crowd at Target Field booed when Twins manager Rocco Baldelli sent reliever Jovani Moran to the mound to start the eighth inning. Minnesota leads 6-0. Moran pitched a hitless eighth.

Ryan has never gone past seven innings in his career. The 26-year-old righty has a big league high of 106 pitches, done Aug. 9 at the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was member of last year’s U.S. Olympic team and was traded to Twins by Rays while he was in Japan.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

